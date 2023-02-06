Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mourning: Promise of Colombian gymnastics dies in an absurd accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

luro

Mourning in Colombian gymnastics.

Mourning in Colombian gymnastics.

The sport of the country mourned the death of the young man.

Colombia mourns the death of one of the country’s gymnastics promises, angel gabriel delgado who lost his life in a home accident in cucuta, capital of North Santander.

See also  F1 Videos | Ghini: "Ferrari choices seem to work"

According to the first reports from the local authorities, the talented athlete of only 13 years old was playing with his friends in a hammock.

(Dibu Martínez, ‘condemned’: unusual mistake for which he is criticized in England)
(Nairo Quintana: this is his change of strategy to get rid of tramadol)

Once the incident was reported, the police arrived at the gymnast’s home and, apparently, Ángel Gabriel got entangled in the hammock while he was playing and could not get away.

first information

“The minor was rocking in a hammock and broke his neck,” a judicial source assured the newspaper The opinion of that city.

Delgado was part of the selected gymnastics department of North of Santander and was also part of the Colombia selection from the children’s category.

He won silver and bronze medals in a tournament in Ecuador and also stood out in the past Pan American Championship.

(Shakira: Piqué’s parents, on the verge of madness; they can’t stand her anymore, video)
(Dani Alves receives a surprise visit from his wife in prison: “I won’t leave him alone”)

See also  Rafael Nadal settles in the final of the Australian Open

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Mourning #Promise #Colombian #gymnastics #dies #absurd #accident

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Unreleased Wii U game Star Fox Armada would have featured puppet visuals, online multiplayer, and invasions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result