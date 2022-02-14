Grave mourning for Stefano Magnanensi and great teacher of Domenica In. The sad news was announced by Mara Venier during the opening of the program

Yesterday Sunday In he decided to hug him in a warm embrace because of a mourning that concerns the Maestro Stefano Magnanensi. He is none other than the famous number one of the band that has been dealing with the various musical moments within Rai programs for many years now.

Yesterday on Domenica In, Stefano was not present due to the mourning that he unexpectedly had to face. The latter in fact, hlost his mother and for this reason he was unable to participate in the usual Sunday afternoon episode.

During the classic opening of the program, Mara Venier he decided to address a beautiful thought to his great friend and beloved colleague. Important words but above all dictated by her heart that once again demonstrated the extreme sensitivity of the presenter.

The first statements at the beginning of the episode are dedicated to Stefano Magnanensi and at the difficult time he is facing. Due to the sudden loss, the composer was unable to cheer him up with his great energy and with his way of being an audience at home.

Mourning on Domenica In, the words of Mara Venier for Stefano

Stefano Magnanensi has always brought a breath of fresh air to the program conducted by Mara Venier. The composer was always ready to get involved and dramatize every moment thanks to his joy and his performances.

In fact, her great voice has become a real soundtrack for Sunday afternoons, accompanied by the interviews that the presenter offers to her guests. Unfortunately, following the loss of his mother, Stefano could not be present at yesterday’s episode but it was really Mara Venier to dedicate a special greeting to her.

The host of Domenica In in fact stated: “As you have seen, there is Liano and my wonderful band that today will be fundamental for an episode made up of music, but I want to hug Stefano. My beloved Stefano is not there because unfortunately he was struck by a very serious bereavement. He lost his beloved mom this morning“.

Mara Venier concluded with a dedication to the composer: “Stefano we embrace you, the whole family on Sunday in… because we have been a family for many years now. We hug you, we love you and we are obviously waiting for you “