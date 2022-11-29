In the last few hours there has been news from Men and women that has rocked the world of the web. Recently, the famous program hosted by Maria De Filippi has suffered a serious loss. It was announced by the collaborators of the format broadcast on Canale 5. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Mourning a Men and women. There editorial board of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi mourned the disappearance of one of components of the team. The sad episode took place a few weeks ago and to give theannouncement it was the same editorial team of the program.

Following the disappearance of the former tronista Manuel Vallicella, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi has suffered another serious lost. This time it is a person who has been working behind the scenes for years together with the editorial staff. It’s about Louisone of the camera operator of the dating show.

In light of his death, many wanted to give thelast farewell to man through a message posted on social media. Among the people who wanted to remember him sweetly there is also Ida Provenzano.

The historical collaborator of the format shared a photo on his Instagram profile that portrays Luigi. These were the words accompanying the caption: