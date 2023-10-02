Those were the most glorious years in the history of the club until the advent of the City Group in 2011. Lee in fact won the national title with City in 1968, the second in the history of the club, which would win the third only 44 years ago later with Roberto Mancini on the bench, but also the FA Cup in 1968 and, in 1970, the first League Cup in its history in addition to the Cup Winners’ Cupthe first international title for City, which remained the only one until the very recent Champions League-European Super Cup pairing init was Guardiola.

Lee also played with the Bolton, at the beginning of his career, and with the Derby County, closing his footballing career in 1976 with two seasons with the Rams, with whom he won another championship and a Charity Shield. Between 1968 and ’72 he made 27 appearances for the English national team, with which he took part in the 1970 World Cup. See also Milan, the future smiles: she is the youngest leaders of the last decade

In 1994 he returned to football as president of his Manchester, a position he held for four years. That period, however, was not as fortunate, if it is true that the club was relegated from the Premier League to the Second Division, the third English series, in two years, reaching the lowest point in its history.

The company announced the sad news on its official channels, anticipating that Lee will be honored before the next Champions League and Premier League matches.

October 2, 2023 (modified October 2, 2023 | 6:25 pm)

