Luz Piedad Eusse He is the fatal victim of the tragedy that mourns Colombian motorsports this Sunday. The young journalist died due to the injuries she suffered when a giant screen fell on several people in the Tocancipá Autodromeas consequences of strong winds.

(You can read: Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after an exciting race)

The giant screen fell onto a grandstand of the public attending a scheduled race. Four other people were injured.

The Cundinamarca Fire Department reported: “As a result at the moment We have four 4 injured and one fatal victim. “Autodrome Brigade assists with support from Tocancipá Firefighters and hospital centers.”

As a result of the strong winds that were recorded in the Bogotá savanna, a giant television screen fell on a grandstand located in a high part of the racetrack.

What is known is that before 2 in the afternoon, while the final competition of TC 2000 was taking place, the fatal accident occurred when A 5 meter by 4 meter screen fell off due to a strong wind and fell on the VIP room (terrace from which the competition can be seen) of the Autódromo, which overlooks the main straight of the track.

(We recommend: Formula One bets 500 million dollars in Las Vegas)

The ambulances that were on the track provided care and first aid immediately, according to witnesses. The injured were taken to the La Sabana clinic, very close to the scene. These would be out of risk, according to unofficial information.

Who was Luz Piedad Eusse?

According to Blu Radio, Luz Piedad Eusse, Lupi, was part of the work team of the Autos y Motos program, directed by journalist Ricardo Soler.

The communicator’s colleagues remember her “charisma, spark and passion for her profession.”

Blu Radio expresses its condolences to the family of our colleague and friend Luz Piedad Eusse, Lupi, who was part of the work team of the Autos y Motos program, directed by Ricardo Soler and who lost her life this Sunday, November 19, in a accident at the Autodromo… pic.twitter.com/KOSWgtT3dm — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) November 19, 2023

FERNANDO UMAÑA MEJÍA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL