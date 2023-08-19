Mourning: Liverpool’s tribute to worker who tragically died, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Liverpool
Liverpool
The fan was remembered before and during the match.
Liverpool wants to win the Premier league, has put together a team to fight. It is known that the Everton It is the rival club, but a fact was presented that applauds the football of the world.
A few days ago there was an unfortunate accident during the work of the workers, in the construction of the new Everton stadium.
Nice gesture
michael jones I was a fan of the team. He was 26 years old and was one of the people who worked in that place. An incident occurred and he died.
Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team paid tribute to a construction worker who died while working on Everton’s new stadium.
“The manager of Liverpool FC and his team came to the Bramley Moore Dock to pay their respects to Michael Jones, 26, who tragically lost his life,” says the Liverpool Echo.
He added: “The lifelong Everton fan, of kirkbyhad been rushed to Aintree hospital after injuring himself on the site, but sadly died shortly afterwards.”
The gesture shocked the Premier League and all of Liverpool, which recognized what the team led by Klopp did.
A classy gesture coming from “rivais” in England.
After Klopp’s team went to honor Michael Jones, a 26-year-old Everton supporter who died during the construction of the new stadium, this time Anfield went to applaud at minute 26. 👏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/CSVFEvbHjj
— Betclic Portugal 🔞 (@BetclicPortugal) August 19, 2023
