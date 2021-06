Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared ten days of national mourning after the death of his predecessor, Benigno Aquino, as thousands of people lined up on Friday to pay their last farewell to the country’s former president.

In the announcement, Duterte ordered all Filipino flags to fly at half-mast starting Thursday, as Aquino died of kidney disease, which he developed as a secondary symptom of diabetes, and the mourning continues until July 3.