The WWE wrestler has died: his career ended 24 years ago due to a very serious accident

Darren Drozdov, known to wrestling fans as Droz, has died at the age of 54. Droz, with a past in WWE in the 90s, was famous for having fought alongside the Legion of Doom (Hawk & Animal) and Prince Albert (Matt Bloom).

HISTORY — His career ended in October 1999 (almost a year after his debut) when he fractured two vertebrae in his neck after slipping during a commercial during a match against D'Lo Brown. After that accident Droz was never able to walk again. He remained at WWE after the episode, however, working as a writer and columnist. He has made numerous appearances in some documentaries and in Dark Side of the Ring. That match was never aired, but he became famous in the "Don't try this at home" commercial that the WWE has proposed for years within its programs.

THE CALVARY — The very serious accident, which caused him to break two cervical vertebrae, left him paralyzed from the neck down for the rest of his life. Estimated by the backstage, by the WWE management and by his companions themselves, Droz was remembered on the official channels and on the social ones of the most important company in the world. Former football player with experience also in the NFL, despite 25 years of paralysis Droz has never stopped sending positive messages. “There is always another day. Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair doesn’t mean my life is over.” Now he’s gone, but his way of dealing with everything remains extraordinary.

July 2nd – 12.46pm

