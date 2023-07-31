Historic member of Gruppo 14 and Mensa, Danila Comastri Montanari was one of the most popular writers of recent decades

The world of writing, especially crime and noir genres, has recently received the sad news of the passing of one of the most prominent female authors of recent decades. It’s about Danila Comastri Montanariwho died at the age of 74 in Bologna, the city where she was born and where she has practically always lived.

Born in the Emilian capital on November 4, 1948, a Bologna he grew up and studied, coming to achieve two degreesone in Political Science and one in Pedagogy.

He later devoted himself to teachingbut also ai tripsher immense passion, which led her to see the whole world.

In 1990 he released his own first noveltitled Mors Tua, to be cataloged immediately in the genre of historical thriller. The one, which was set in the Rome of Claudius (mid 1st century AD) and which had the protagonist Publius Aurelius Statius, a noble senator, was only the first in a long series of writings that counts 19 novels. The last of the series, Ludus in Fabulawas released in 2017.

Always starring Publius Aurelius Statius also wrote other stories. As well as he wrote other novels, set in different historical periods.

In 2007 he also gave birth to a wise, entitled “Ancient yellow. How to write a historical detective story”.

Historic member of the Group 13a historic grouping of writers of the crime genre born in Bologna in 1990, was also a member of Mensa, an international non-profit association of which only people who reach or exceed the 98th IQ percentile of the world’s population can be members.

Condolences for the death of Danila Comastri Montanari

There are many fans, readers and colleagues in the world of writing who have paid tribute to Danila Comastri Montanari, remembering her as the great writer she was.

One of the most touching messages of condolences and memories was that of Charles Lucarellialso a writer and a member with her of Group 13, who a The Rest of the Pug he said:

What heroic times those of Group 13 were. Mine is a happy memory. I used to read her, she was a mystery writer of historical novels and I, as a young man, learned from her. She is one of the nicest, most generous and volcanic people I’ve ever met.

It will be possible, for those who wish, to bid a final farewell to the writer next Wednesday 2 August, at the morgue of the polyclinic Saint Ursula Malpighi from Bologna.