Camden Toy, an American actor who appeared in several episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 68, defeated by cancer

The American actor and film editor died at just 68 years old Camden Toy. For a couple of years he had been fighting pancreatic cancer, which finally defeated him. He owed his success mainly to the different roles he played in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Very difficult days for the world of cinema and entertainment in the United States of America. In fact, yesterday the news spread of the death of an actor much loved by the public.

This is Camden Toy, an American actor who has participated in several films released in cinemas, at least twenty, and in several highly successful TV serieswell known and followed over the years also in Italy.

How Camden Toy died

Born in Pittsburghin the state of Pennsylvania, on May 31, 1955, has shown interest and talent in acting and the performing arts in general since he was a child.

His debut as an actor, with a small part, dates back to 1993, when he appeared in the film The Genius by directors Emily Breer and Joe Gibbons.

However, success came a few years later, in 1999, when he appeared for the first time in an episode of the acclaimed TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In the episode in question you played one of the Gentlemen. Later, you step into other people's shoes demonsuntil 2003.

As for TV series, his appearances are also mentioned in Angel, The Mentalist And The Bay.

Camden Toy's life and career came to a screeching halt two years ago when he was diagnosed with a pancreatic cancer.

After a tough fight, last December 11th the actor's heart stopped forever. To give the sad announcement his took care of it agentcommunicating that the death occurred in the artist's home in Los Osos, California.

