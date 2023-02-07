After a short illness, Joe Violanti passed away at the age of 63: comedian, actor and radio host for various national broadcasters

A very serious mourning today hit the world of Italian entertainment and in particular that of TV and radio. Joe Violanti, radio host of broadcasters such as RTL, RDS, Rai Radio 2, Radio Kiss Kiss and Radio 105, died at the age of only 63, after having fought for a few months with an evil that finally defeated him. He dozens of condolence messages that have appeared on social media in the last few hours.

Credit: charliegnocchi – Instagram

To give the tragic announcement of the death of the actor, author and host was Charlie Gnocchi, colleague and great friend by Joe. On her Instagram profile, she published a photo that shows them together, smiling, writing a simple “Hello Sergio“. In the comments, he added:

Joe Violanti was like my brother. He was the best on the radio. He was a good person. He will always be with me.

Also in the comments below the post the Brother of Charlie, Gene Gnocchi, in turn a great friend of Violanti, expressing his great displeasure and remembering him with words full of affection.

Who was Joe Violanti

Born in Confidence on January 31, 1960, Sergio Violanti, aka Joe Violanti, had just celebrated his 63rd birthday.

It started out as disk jockey in the mid-seventies, in radio stations and discos in the province of Parma. In the eighties, then, thanks to the meeting with the Gnocchi brothers, his career also began in the world of comedy.

In the early nineties he started working, right together with Charlie, a Radio 105. Subsequently he was also speaker of Radio Rai 2, RTL 102.5, RDS and Radio Kiss Kiss.

Also worked as TV host And author of various programs both on TV and on the radio.

Leaves two daughters. Dozens of condolence messages have appeared on the web in the last few hours. One of the most poignant came from friend writer, journalist and fellow radio host, Mariano Sabatini: