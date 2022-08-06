The news of the death of Valdir Segato, well-known Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer very well known on social networks. The man left on the day of his 55th birthday and the news of his untimely death was disclosed by the Brazilian newspaper ‘Globo’. The bodybuilder was best known for his habit of injecting a mixture of oils into the muscles.

Valdir Segato’s sculpted physique has not gone unnoticed by many web users. Certainly yours muscles enormous were the result of hard training, but also of a blend of oils that man used to inject himself against any doctor’s advice.

And it seems that precisely this cost the life of the bodybuilder and Brazilian influencer. A neighbor of the man told the newspaper ‘Globo’ the last moments of the influencer’s life:

It was about 6am and he came crawling and knocked on my mom’s window.

And, continuing, the neighbor of Valdir Segato he has declared:

He knocked several times until she woke up and said: help me, help me because I’m dying.

Timely was the transport to the North Emergency Care Unit where the influencer died shortly after. It must be said that it was performed on the man’s body the autopsythe results of which will be published in days.

Valdir Segato, the bodybuilder and influencer with over 1.5 million followers on Tik Tok

Mostly known on Tik Tok, where he was followed by more than a million followers, Valdir Segato was nicknamed the Hulk, especially for his physicality. As already mentioned, the man used to inject a mixture of oil, lidocaine and benzyl alcohol into his muscles. It goes without saying that all doctors have taken sides against the habit of man.

These were the words that the bodybuilder he wrote on social media to describe his physicality: