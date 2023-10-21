A head-on collision between the car he was driving and a truck on the road that connects Nuoro to Lanusei, in Sardinia, was fatal for Peppino Fois

A terrible accident occurred last Thursday afternoon in Sardinia, on road 389 that connects Nuoro to Lanusei. Peppino Fois, a 52-year-old Penitentiary Police officer, lost his life in the crash between the official car he was driving and a truck traveling in the opposite direction. The director of the Badu ‘e Carros prison who was in the car with him was seriously injured.

More blood on Italian roads, in an accident that this time occurred in Sardiniamore precisely on the state road 389 that connects Nuoro to Lanusei.

The crash occurred last afternoon Thursday October 19, at the intersection of Mamoiada.

Involved a car and a truckwhich collided head-on and, considering the conditions in which both vehicles were reduced, at a rather high speed.

Driving the car was Peppino Fois, a man from 52 years oldassistant chief coordinator of the Penitentiary Police, serving in the prison of Badu ‘e Carros. Sitting next to her was the director of the same prison, Dr. Patrizia Incollu.

Peppino Fois didn’t make it

The call to rescuers was timely, as was the arrival of the latter at the accident site.

THE Fire fighters they proceeded to extract the two passengers of the car from the sheets of metal, while the doctors ambulances took care of giving them the best care.

Unfortunately, for Peppino Fois it was not possible to do anything but observe the death. The injuries sustained in the crash were too serious.

There director Patrizia Incollu she was instead stabilized and urgently transported by air ambulance to Nuoro hospital. Her condition is very delicate and he is still fighting to livein the intensive care unit.

Countless i messages of condolence and prayer appeared on social media in recent days and in these hours. Everyone gives a thought to the memory of a good policeman and a prayer that Incollu can recover.

The union Con.si.pein a note, wrote: