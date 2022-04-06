Famous actress Estelle Harris died at 93 of natural causes: she was George’s mother in the hit sitcom Seinfeld

The sad announcement came from the son of Estelle Harris. The actress died at the age of 93 of natural causes and in the last hours the photos of her memory of the most famous roles of her are flooding the social networks.

With great sadness I announce that my mother died on April 2 at 6:25 pm. About her Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love for her were practically unmatched and she will be sorely missed by everyone who has known her.

Estelle Harris is remembered in the television world for her role as Estelle Costanza in Seinfeldbut also for his performances in successful TV series such as: ER, Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel, Star Trek Voyager, The Tick, Law & Order, iCarly and Sabrina, the life of a witch.

His career began while attending high school and he discovered his great passion for acting. She sensed his talent for entertaining audiences and today he leaves a immense emptiness in the hearts of all those who have had the opportunity to appreciate her in her roles as an incredible actress.

In 2011 she lost her husband, with whom she had married in 1954. From her love with actor Sy Harris were born three children, today saddened by the disappearance of their mother. The firstborn Eric born in 1957, the second son Glen born in 1961 and younger son Taryn born in 1964.

The success of Estelle Harris

Estelle Harris was born on April 22, 1928 and passed away forever a 93 years old on April 2, 2022.

She moved to Pennsylvania at the age of 7 to live next to his uncles, thanks to which his father got a job in the family candy shop. She started acting in some TV commercials, becoming famous for hers shrill voice.

The acting career came in 1977, thanks to a role in the film Looking Up. Later, Estelle landed important roles in successful films and fiction. The real popularity of her came thanks to the role of George’s mom in Seinfeld, Estelle Costanza.