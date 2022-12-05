Al Strobel is best known for having played the role of Mike in all productions related to Twin Peaks, the maximum work of David Lynch

The world of US acting has recently learned the news of the passing of a great actor, capable of playing an iconic role in the history of world television. He was Al Strobel and became famous from the 90s onwards for playing Mike in David Lynch and Mark Frost’s TV series Twin Peaks.

He was called Albert Michael Strobelwas born in Seattle in 1939 and passed away yesterday, Sunday 4 December, for reasons that have not yet been disclosed.

Her great friend and producer took care of confirming her death Sabrina Sutherland.

Al Strobel and Twin Peaks

Despite having acted in several moderately successful films as well as highly regarded plays, Al Strobel’s name will be remembered especially for only one of the roles he played.

As a teenager he suffered a serious accident road, as a result of which he came amputated an arm. And precisely that characteristic was the strength of him in playing the role of Philip Michael Gerard (Mike), “The One-Armed Man” in the series and films dedicated to “The Secrets of Twin Peaks“, the production of David Lynch.

He appeared in virtually every episode of the original show, which aired from 1990 to 1991. two movies related to the series: the prequel “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” from 1992 and the sequel, “Twin Peaks: Missing Pieces”, from 2014.

The latter film anticipated the new season of the series by a few years, which aired in all countries since 2017.