In the last few hours, the world of social media is experiencing a real mourning. The Kennesaw State University fraternity has made public the news of the untimely passing of Annabelle Ham, student and young influencer of only 22 years old. The news of Annabelle’s death plunged everyone into utter sadness. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Annabelle Ham was only 22 years old and the news of her premature disappearance it was a blow to the heart for everyone. Following the sad announcement by the Kennesaw State University fraternity, Annabelle’s social page has been invaded by a series of heartwarming messages written for her by all her fans.

Among the many written words, the message written for Annabelle by her sister certainly did not go unnoticed Amelia who wanted to pay his last respects to the 22-year-old with words that moved everyone:

Sometimes I don’t understand why God does certain things, but I can’t even put into words how difficult it is. You would never think that such a thing will happen to you or could happen to you until it happens.

And, continuing, Amelia Ham he then added:

She was so sweet, so pretty with the bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and brightened up the places she entered. but God was ready for her. I know she’s always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. And I know she’s dancing in heaven right now, I can’t wait to give you a big hug someday.

Social media mourning Annabelle Ham’s death: cause of death

According to what was leaked by the newspapers that took an interest in the news of Annabelle’s untimely death, it seems that the young influencer was hit by a epileptic seizure which left her no escape.