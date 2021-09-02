Mourning in the world of music, singer Marcus BIrks of the duo The Charmeleonz has died at 40

A serious mourning hit the world of music in the last few hours. Unfortunately the famous singer Marcus Birks, of the duo The Charmeleonz, And died at 40, after contracting the Covid. His wife, after 10 years of marriage, was pregnant with their first child.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The girl destroyed by the tragic and sudden lost, he decided to publish one heartbreaking message on his social profile, to notify everyone of the bereavement he has suffered.

A death dramatic, which obviously broke the hearts of thousands of people, but above all of his own family members.

His loved ones say that Marcus Birks was in perfect health. Yes trained 5 times week and did a lot of sport. In fact, until that moment he never had serious problems of health.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

However, when he started to accuse one strange influence, decided to do a swab, but only as a precaution. But in the end, the moment the result came, he found out it was positive for Covid-19.

At first the situation didn’t seem to be serious. He was in home isolation. Only a few days later his condition is get worse, to the point that the doctors decided to hospitalize him. However, after his transfer to the intensive care unit, his heart has ceased to beat forever.

The heartbreaking message from Marcus Birks’ wife after her death

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Lis the wife of the famous singer, pregnant of their first child, she decided to greet him with a long and heartbreaking message on social media. The girl in the post wrote:

My heart has been completely ripped out and I don’t know how to deal with the pain, but knowing that I’m growing a part of it inside of me is helping me get through this heartbreaking moment. Marcus besides being my husband, he was also my best friend and my soul mate.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM