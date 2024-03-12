Trapper Jordan Tinti found dead: he had been sent back to prison in Pavia a few days ago

The news of the death of Jordan Tinti, known in the trap music world by his stage name Jordan Jeffrey Baby. According to what emerged, the 27-year-old was found with a rope around his neck inside the cell of the Pavia prison where he was locked up. Here's what happened.

A sudden tragedy has shaken the world of music, especially lovers of the trap genre. Jordan Jeffrey Babythe stage name of the 27-year-old Jordan Tinti, was in fact found lifeless in the Pavia prison where he had been locked up for some time.

Had been stopped and arrested in July 2022when together with another rapper, Traffichad robbed and insulted a 42-year-old Nigerian worker at the station with racist phrases Carnate, in the province of Monza and Brianza. The video of that attack ended up online and was much discussed.

In April 2023 the young singer was sentenced to 4 years and 4 months in prison, who began serving time in Pavia prison. However, the following November he obtained a measure of therapeutic custody and, for that reason, he was transferred to one recovery community.

About ten days ago, however, the aforementioned measure was suspended since, as stated by his lawyer Edoardo Pisani “A cell phone and cigarettes were found in his room, but it is not certain that they belonged to him“.

The return to prison of Pavia, where the trapper had declared that he had suffered serious abuse and violence, was evidently traumatic for the boy who, as he himself said in some letters left to his father, also suffered from severe illness depression.

In the past few hours the extreme gesture. Jordan Tinti was found in his cell, with a rope around his neck. Any attempt at rescue and resuscitation was useless for him.