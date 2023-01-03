Mourning in the music world. At the age of alone 27 years old it turned off Alexander Hopeknown to be the founder of the musical group McFly’s Got Time and for composing important soundtracks. The young Roman composer, who had graduated from the Santa Cecilia conservatory, had been trying to courageously face a pathology that did not give him a chance for some time.

Alessandro Speranza, after having founded the folk band McFly’s Got Time, he was majoring in film scores for the film industry. Recently Leonardo Malaguti’s short film Pizza Panic, for which she wrote the music, was accepted at the Turin Film Festival.

In 2019 he graduated from the Conservatory of Santa Cecilia. Despite his very young age, Alessandro was known in the capital’s musical environment, not only for his performances in clubs, but also for the soundtracks he had already created.

The young 27-year-old had, in fact, studied Composition at the Santa Cecilia Conservatory and Film Music at the Experimental Center of Cinematography in Rome.

Many also knew him for having founded a popular folk band in 2015. Together with guitarist Michele Proietti he had created McFly’s Got Time. Alessandro Rizzo on bass and Emanuele Fragolini on drums and percussions were later added.

The world of music mourns the passing of the young Alessandro Speranza

There are many who remember him on social media, where they talk about a great musician. Pop singer-songwriter, soundtrack composer, great admirer of music and life.

Despite the pathology that made his life and work difficult to deal with, he has always faced every commitment head-on. Until the very end.

Nicola D’Amati, who had arranged the album of the band Elsewhere, remembers it like this