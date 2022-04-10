Lucia Menghini died in an accident that occurred while on vacation in Jordan: the moving memory of Marco Liorni

In the last few hours, Italian viewers have sadly learned the news of the death of Lucia Menghini. She had participated as a competitor, together with two dear friends of hers, in the summer quiz of Rai “Reaction to chain”, entering everyone’s heart for her spontaneity and sympathy. She was only 30 years old and lost her life in an accident in Jordan, where she was on vacation.

While he wasn’t a part of show business, he still had won the heart millions of viewers.

He had participated, for several weeks, as a competitor of Chain reaction, the famous Rai quiz game. Together with her were Ilaria and Serena, lifelong friends with whom she had an amazing understanding that allowed them to win several bets and take home a substantial prize pool.

Together, the three friends formed the trio that had been renamed “Le Pignolette“. Nickname in a certain sense sought by the three, who had defined themselves as maniacs for perfection.

As anticipated, Lucia had only 30 yearsthe dream of becoming an anesthetist and a great passion for i do you travel. Just during one of his holidays, something irreparable happened.

The girl, originally from Foligno, was in Jordan when she got involved in a accident that broke her life. There is still little news on the same incident and the authorities are still investigating.

Marco Liorni’s post for Lucia Menghini

Lucia Menghini was not only appreciated by public who had followed and supported her during her journey in the program, but also by Marco Liorni, who leads it by Reazione a Catena.

The presenter entrusted to his account Instagram a post, in which he wanted remember publicly this gorgeous girl who disappeared too soon. These are her words: