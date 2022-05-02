On Friday evening, Dario Sonda was involved in a terrible road accident. After two days of fighting, he had to give up

A devastating mourning has hit the world of sport in the last few hours, in particular that of cycling. Dario Probe, a former two-wheel champion, died forever at the age of 31. Friday night he was the victim of a terrible car accident while riding his vespa.

The weekend just ended, as well as last, unfortunately brought with it several terrible victims road accidents happened on the Italian streets.

On Saturday afternoon, Gianni Sabella lost his life on the spot in the road accident that took place in the Brindisi area. He was a very well known footballer in the whole area, he had 36 years old and, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of his scooter, crashing to the ground.

The day before, always on a two-wheeled vehicle, one Piaggio Vespathe young Dario Sonda was the victim of a terrible road accident.

The boy from 31 years old he was reaching his place of Workfor the night shift at Special Springs srl in Romano d’Ezzelino and traveled the state road of San Giuseppe di Cassola, a few meters from his house.

Suddenly, a BMW that came in the opposite direction has cut the road to the boy, who could not do anything to avoid it.

Terrible impact with the car and the fall on the asphalt. The 118 rescuers reached the scene of the accident in a few minutes and, immediately, the conditions of Dario have appeared very serious.

Who was Dario Sonda

The ambulance transported him in code red to the San Bassiano hospital, but then the 31-year-old was transferred to the hospital San Bortolowhere he was admitted to the ward of resuscitation.

He tried to fight for two days with all his might, but in the end he had to give up. The injuries and traumas reported in the accident were too serious.

Dario Sonda was married and, in addition to his wife, he leaves two small childrenwhich are respectively 1 and 3 years old.

Dario had had a very promising past in the cycling world. In 2010 he had decided to retire, in his first season in the under 23, after a super winning season, in which he had won a title worlda European silver and several Italian titles. His specialty was it scratchin track cycling.