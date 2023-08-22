The singer-songwriter Toto Cutugno has died: the author of “The Italian” was 80 years old

Mourning in the world of Italian music: the singer-songwriter Toto Cutugno died at the age of 80. To give the news toHandle it was his manager Danilo Mancuso, who declared that “after a long illness, the singer had gotten worse in recent months”.

Toto Cutugno, according to reports, died at 4 pm today, Tuesday 22 August, at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he was hospitalized.

Born in a town in the province of Massa-Carrara, he had moved with his brothers, Rosanna and Roberto, and his parents, Domenico and Olga, to La Spezia.

He began to take steps in the world of music as a teenager, while in the first half of the sixties he began to perform with some groups, including the Albatros.

He began his solo career in 1976 when he recorded the 45 rpm Like yesterday, like today, like always/ Single mother. The first success, however, comes the following year with the song Woman my womanwhich will become the theme song of Mike Bongiorno’s program, Let it bet?.

In 1980 he took part in the Sanremo Festival for the first time, winning the singing festival with the song Only U.S. During his career he will participate in the singing event on 14 other occasions without ever winning again.

The real success, however, comes in 1983 with what will become his most famous song, that is The Italianwith which he participates again in the Sanremo Festival.

Winner of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1990 with Together: 1992in 1995 he returned to the Sanremo Festival with I want to go live in the country.

His activity as a singer-songwriter also alternates with that of television presenter: in the course of his career he has in fact participated in or presented programs such as Sunday In or Your Facts.

With over 100 million copies sold, he was one of the most successful musical artists and one of the best-known Italian performers in the world, especially in Eastern countries and in Russia where he was much loved.