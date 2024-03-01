The famous director Paolo Taviani passed away today at the age of 92. Together with his brother Vittorio they wrote the history of Italian cinema from the Second World War to today

Paolo Taviani, famous Italian director, passed away yesterday at the age of 92 in Rome. His relatives and closest friends make the sad announcement. Together with their brother Vittorio they have marked the history of Italian cinema, winning awards and making their films and our country known throughout the world.

Paolo Taviani was born in San Miniato, a small Italian town in the province of Pisa, on 8 November 1931. He will always be remembered together with his brother Victor, as one of the greatest Italian directors after the Second World War. In his 60-year career he has received many awards, including the Donatello's David as best director for the film “Caesar must die”. Over time, the “Taviani brothers” have become a real cinematic brand. They left in 1967, forming their own independent business, directing their first film “The subversives”.

Their debut followed training in a film club in Pisa, founded by the two brothers and their friend, Valentino Orsini. The documentary from that period must certainly be remembered “San Miniato, July '44”. As well as several Donatello's Davidthey must be remembered Palme d'Or For “Master father” the Venice Film Festival in 1986, several Silver Ribbons in 1978, 1983 and 1985.

Despite his many years of career and the death of his brother in 2018, Taviani never abandoned the cinema scene. The latest film by the Taviani brothers is from 2017 and is entitled “A private matter”, based on the novel of the same name by Beppe Fenoglio, and premiered at the Rome Film Festival. In 2022 he announced his return to the set with a new film “Song of the Meduse” which she had as the lead actress Kasia Smutniak.

Paolo Taviani was hospitalized in the clinic Villa Pia in Rome, where, after an illness, he passed away today on Thursday 29 March around 6pm. His wife with him Lina Nerli Taviani and children Ermanno and Valentina. The secular funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Monday 4 March at the Capitol Promototheque from 10am to 1pm.