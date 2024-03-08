His voice was unforgettable, lent among others to the great Morgan Freeman: Angelo Nicotra passed away at the age of 75

The world of cinema and in particular that of dubbing has recently learned the news of the death of Angelo Nicotra. His voice is unforgettable, lent to the great Morgan Freeman, but also to other historical characters of cinema and animation.

Angelo Nicotra was born in Rome on 10 April 1948, into a family environment already with very deep roots in the world of cinema. His father, in fact, was the actor from Catania Antonio Nicotra. Already as a child he had his first experiences, acting in the film Processo Contro Ignoti in 1952 and the following year in La Domenica della Buona Gente. He then returned to the big screen in 1982, in the film The Haunted House by director Bruno Corbucci.

As for the televisionhas had parts in several films and dramas, such as Inspector Coliandro, Marshal Rocca And Carabinieri. But he also had various experiences as a presenter.

Without a doubt, however, the most important mark he left was thanks to his voice and talent in dubbing. With a very characteristic and “hoarse” voice, he has dubbed a myriad of characters films, TV series, cartoons and video games.

One above all was obviously the star of American cinema, the Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, which he dubbed after Renato Mori's retirement. But he also lent his voice to John Travolta, Christopher Lambert, Forest Whitaker, John Goodman, Jeffrey Tambor, Richard Jenkins, and many others. In animated cinema, then, he lent his voice to the legendary Mr. Potato from Toy Story.

His career was also important director of dubbing. Role he played in movie like Monty Python – The Meaning of Life and Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves. In the latter it was a redubbing for the DVD version. But also in TV series like Boston Legal and Time Travel.

As for his private life, it is known that he was married to Fiorella Fiorini and that he had two sonsone of which by the actress Olimpia Di Nardo.