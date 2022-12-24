The world of cinema and theater are mourning the death of Neapolitan actress Maria Del Monte at the age of 77

Yesterday, the world of cinema and theater learned with great sadness the news of the passing of a great Neapolitan actress and singer. Mary Del Monte he was 77 years old and had acted together with Vincenzo Salemme, Alessandro Siani and other great Neapolitans of acting.

Difficult days for the world of Italian entertainment. Two days ago a very serious mourning hit the world of musicwith the disappearance of Mauro Sabbione.

The Genoese keyboardist and composer was 65 years old and passed away after struggling for about a year with a bad illness. He had played keyboards in the Matia Bazaar and also in Litfiba.

Yesterday, on the other hand, it was a great one to leave theaterof the cinema and acting in general, Maria Del Monte. A post on the Facebook page came to give the sad announcement “Once upon a time there was a gallery“, in which a user wrote:

Dear friends, unfortunately I have to tell you some sad news that I never wanted to give you. A little while ago my dearest friend, a prominent actress loved and highly esteemed by all of us, Maria Del Monte passed away. On my behalf and on behalf of all of you, my deepest condolences to her husband Carmine Esposito and her son Massimo. RIP God bless you.

Who was Maria Del Monte

Born in Naples in 1945, Maria Del Monte made her debut in the acting world at a very young age and has collected, during her career, a myriad of important roles and collaborations.

Characteristic of mostly Neapolitan works, he worked together with greats such as Mario Merola, Nunzio Gallo, Sal Da Vinci and others. At the theater she acted for Charles Buccirossoin the adaptation of the works, among others, by Eduardo and Peppino De Filippo.

More recently she has appeared in the films Too Neapolitan and We Accept Miracle with Alessandro Siani, L’Amore del Cuore and Friend at First Sight with Vincent Salemme and Santa Claus is not from the North with Maurice Casagrande.

In 2001, for his performance in the film Aitanic by Nino D’Angelo, another great Neapolitan character, also received a application for Donatello’s David.