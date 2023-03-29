A resident of Città di Castello, Tommaso Lisetti was on his way to work when he collided head-on with a truck

A dramatic road accident, which occurred yesterday morning, cost the life of Thomas Lisetti. The young man, only 24 years old, was aboard his car when, for reasons under investigation, he collided head-on with a truck. All rescue and resuscitation attempts were useless for him.

Another dramatic road accident occurred on Italian roads and, this time, it cost the life of a young man only 24 years old.

Thomas lived in City of Castle and yesterday morning, around 8:00, he was walking along the road that goes towards Arezzo, to go to work. He was an assistant cook in a restaurant.

For reasons yet to be clarified, the Fiat Panda in which he was traveling collided head-on against a truck which proceeded in the opposite direction, towards Città di Castello, ending up completely destroyed.

Some passers-by immediately raised the alarm rescuers, who quickly reached the scene of the accident. On site also a air ambulance, but every rescue attempt proved in vain. The traumas reported in the impact are too serious, Tommaso knows, that is died practically instantly.

Driving the truck was a 46 year old manwhich would remain unharmed but that is shocked for what happened.

The authorities have carried out all the case findings, to clarify the dynamics and causes of the accident. The truck driver was also subjected to all the necessary tests to ascertain his driving ability.

Condolences for Tommaso Lisetti

Credit: Firefighters

Tommaso Lisetti was well liked and known by everyone in and around Città di Castello. In the past he had also played football for various clubs in both Umbria and Tuscany and many wanted to give a last emotional farewell to the 24 year old.

You have been a teammate, friend, brother. Especially friend and brother. We remember you for your cheerfulness, lightness and will to live that perfectly represented you. You know when we talk about the soul of a locker room? Here you were the perfect example. You managed to combine competitiveness and fun as only a few can do. You were an optimistic boy and always had a good word for everyone. You were good, always sunny, and you loved us. And we all wanted you and we want you. Much. A hug Bomber.

This, for example, the moving farewell published by Experience Altotevere Sansepolcroa team for which Tommaso had played from 2016 to 2018.