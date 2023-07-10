Three months ago the terrible accident, from which unfortunately he never recovered. Saturday the tragic epilogue for Kevin Kuka

He tried to fight with all his might Kevin Kuka, a very young South Tyrolean footballer of Albanian origins, who passed away yesterday at the age of only 21. He played for Virtus Bolzano and last April 20 he was involved in a serious road accident, in which he was thrown out of the vehicle in which he was traveling together with 4 of his friends.

In the past few hours, the world of football has learned the news of the death of Luisito Suarez with enormous sadness. The former Spanish footballer was 88 and passed away after one short illness.

His career, which began in Spain with the shirts of Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelonaand finished in Italy with those of Inter above all and of the Sampdoria.

With the Nerazzurri shirt he managed to win three Scudettos, two Champions Leagues and two Intercontinental Cups. With that of the Spanish national teamhowever, won the 1964 European championship. In 1960 he became the first, and so far only, Spanish footballer to win the Golden Ball.

Even if not at the level of Luisito, Kevin Kuka also practiced and loved football. He played in Serie D, alla Virtus Bozen and at only 21 he saw his life break up in a few moments.

Last April 20thwhile he was on board a car with four of his friends, he had a bad accident on the highway Brenner and was thrown out of the car.

Rescued immediately, he was transported to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trent and his conditions had immediately appeared very serious.

For Kevin Kuka there was nothing to do

In the Trento hospital he remained hospitalized in the intensive care unit for about three months, struggling with all his little remaining strength to hold on to life.

In recent days he has contracted an infectionwhich in a few days got worse until tragic epilogue.

Kevin was from Albanian origins but he had lived in Bolzano for many years, where he had now settled and integrated perfectly.

“Wherever you are Thank you for everything you gave us!!! Hi Kevin!!!”

This the post with which his team greeted him. Virtus Bolzano and the young footballer’s family have received messages of condolence and closeness also from many other rival companies.