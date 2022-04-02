Mourning in the world of football. He died at the age of 71, the former footballer of the Juventus and Cagliari, Silvio Longobucco . With the bianconeri he won three league titles. The island club remembered him like this: Cagliari Calcio mourns the death of Silvio Longobucco. Among the architects of the promotion to Serie A in 1978/79, he was the protagonist in the rossoblù for 7 seasons: he collected over 190 appearances with the Cagliari shirt. The whole Club huddles with affection around its family members. Rest in peace, dear Silvio.

IN TURIN – Juventus remembered him this way Longobucco: reserved boy, very attached to his Calabria, with the desire to emerge in the Juventus club. And when Silvio is asked to introduce himself, he replies as follows: “I am quite stubborn and apathetic and introverted, but also understanding and affectionatetherefore able to understand situations and men“. As for his technical skills, the best qualities are summarized in being “snappy and gifted by nature“, Grateful to his coach:”The coach entrusted me with the tasks and I put them into practice; I kept going, I crossed as I was told, and my teammates scored several goals thanks to me“.