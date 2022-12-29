Pelé died: he was one of the greatest footballers in history

Serious mourning in the world of football: Pelé, one of the greatest players in history, has died at the age of 82. The Brazilian legend had been ill for some time and his health conditions had worsened in recent weeks. The news of his death was communicated by the daughter by O Rei.

Pseudonym of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé was born in Três Corações on October 23, 1940. Son of the former footballer Dondinho and Maria Celeste Arantes, Pelé started playing football with everything he could find: socks, rags wrapped in paper or with mango fruit since he didn’t have the money to be able to buy a balloon.

After taking his first steps in the world of football with Bauru, the amateur team of the town where he moved with his parents when he was 5, after being noticed by a manager of Santos, in 1956, at the age of 15 , arrives at the youth team of the Brazilian football club.

The footballer made his debut in the first team during a friendly match in which he also scored a goal before becoming a permanent member of the first team starting in 1957, the year in which, at the age of just 16, he became the top scorer of the Paulista Championship.

Ten months after signing his first professional contract, the boy was also called up to the national team. And it is precisely with the Brazilian national team that Pelé will become a true legend in the world of football.

In fact, with Brazil, Pelé won the World Championships as an absolute protagonist: in 1958 in Sweden, in 1962 in Chile and in 1970 in Mexico.

His career was inextricably linked to Santos, a team with which he played 19 seasons, scoring 568 goals, and with which he won 10 Paulista titles, 5 consecutive Taça Brasil from 1961 to 1965, a Brazilian football record, 3 Rio-San Paolo tournaments, a Taça de Prata, 2 Copa Libertadores, 2 Intercontinental Cups and a Super Cup of Intercontinental Champions.

After announcing his retirement in 1975, he returned to soccer the following year playing for the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League.

Pelé played for the American team for three seasons before retiring permanently from football in 1977. The center forward hung up his boots with 1,281 goals, which earned him the title of greatest goalscorer in football history.