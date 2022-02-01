Ravenna – He died last night Maurizio Zampariniformer patron of Palermo Calcio. He was 80 years old. The death around two 2 in the Cotignola clinic, in the province of Ravenna, where he had been hospitalized for a few days. At Christmas Zamparini had been hospitalized in intensive care in Udine for peritonitis. He had returned home after a few days, but his condition had recommended a new hospitalization for bowel problems. Another tragedy struck him on 30 September when his 23-year-old son Armando was found lifeless in his London apartment.

The former Palermo president was born in Sevegliano del Friuli, in June he would have turned 81.

Friulano, he had started in football by taking over the clubs of Pordenone and Venice, but he is with the Palermowhich he managed with his volcanic style, between 2002 and 2018, bringing him to the best results of his recent history: a final of the Italian Cup in 2011 and five qualifiers to the European cups.

