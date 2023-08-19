In the last few hours a terrible mourning has fallen into the world of Italian football which mourns the passing of Charles Mazzone, known as ‘Sor Carletto’ or ‘Sor Magara’. The coach passed away forever at the age of 86: there are numerous farewell messages to the sportsman from the world of sport and entertainment.

Today, Saturday 19 July, the disappearance by Carlo Mazzone. The Roman coach, known as ‘Sor Carletto’ or ‘Sor Magara’, died at the age of 86. Mazzone is regarded as a real one legend of football, since it holds the bench record in Serie A with 792 official benches. It is no coincidence that in 2002 he was awarded the ‘Panchina d’oro Lifetime Achievement Award.’

Carlo Mazzone was the first to believe in Francesco Totti. He threw the soccer player in the first team and tried to protect him at all costs from the media and fame as if he were a son. A very special bond was born between Totti and Mazzone. This is the message written by the former yellow-red captain on the occasion of the Roman coach’s 80th birthday:

Who knows how my career and my life would have gone if you hadn’t been there… Mister, we met when I was 16, I was a kid! You made me grow as a man and as a footballer. You defended me, you pushed me and you kept my head on my shoulders at a difficult age. Who knows how my career and my life would have gone if you hadn’t been there… But you have been there and I feel lucky, honored and proud to have met a wonderful person like you whom I will never stop thanking! It would take a lot of Carletto Mazzone even in today’s football! Congratulations on your first 80 years!

In addition to Francesco Totti, Carlo Mazzone also noticed the talent of Roberto Baggio. These were the words with which the Divine Codino spoke about his relationship with the Roman coach: