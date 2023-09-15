In these last hours the world of television and entertainment in general is experiencing a terrible loss. In fact, the premature death of was announced a little while ago Maddy Anholta well-known face on TV who died prematurely at just 35 years old due to a brain tumor that left her with no escape.

The actress she chose to leave quietly a year after becoming a mother. The terrible news was announced by family by Maddy Anholt with a post that moved everyone. There are many who in these hours have joined in the pain of the actress’s family for the bereavement that has struck her.

Thus begins the long post with which Maddy Anholt’s family announced her death premature death from the well-known face of the BBC:

It is with deep pain that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who departed this world on Wednesday, September 13th. 35 years.

And, continuing, we read:

She spent her last weeks at her parents’ house, immersed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around. ‘She In her short life she achieved so much. She was a marathon runner, author, speaker, actress and ambassador for women’s aid. We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the many friends who have supported us with their love and prayers during this difficult time.

The post that Maddy Anholt’s family wrote to announce the dramatic news of her passing then ended with a thanksgiving of all those who cared for the actress during the period of her illness: