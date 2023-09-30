Over the last few hours, a great loss has struck the world of cinema and entertainment in general due to the untimely death of Ketty Roselli. The actress passed away prematurely at the age of 51 due to an illness that unfortunately left her with no escape. The painful message that appeared on her social media page moved everyone.

Ketty Rosselli passed away prematurely at the age of 51. As already mentioned, the actress had been struggling with one for some time illness which in the end left her no escape. In these hours, a message appeared on her social media page that left all her fans stunned. These were the words of the painful announcement of the disappearance by Ketty:

Ketty left for her new journey, after fighting until the end without ever giving up for the life she loved so much. We will always remember her smile, her laugh, her comedy, her talent, her empathy, her concern for her friends, her desire to live, to travel and discover new things. This was Ketty, the best friend in the world. When you look at the sea that she loved so much, remember her. Have a good journey, honey. For those who want to say goodbye, her funeral will be held with a Buddhist ceremony at: the Marconi Theater, Viale Marconi 698 / E Rome Monday 2 October at 11:00.

Ketty Rosselli, life and career of the actress

Ketty Rosselli had the chance to make herself known to the small screen audience for having starred in the beloved Canale5 soap, One hundred windowswhere she played the role of the doctor Flavia Cortona.

The actress also worked in Don Matteo. There are many messages of condolences written in these hours to pay a final farewell to Ketty. Among the many written words, we can read: