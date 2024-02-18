The world of Italian entertainment is experiencing a real mourning due to the premature death of Giovanni Bagassi. Unfortunately, the former actor passed away at the age of just 50 due to an illness that he had been fighting for some time and which unfortunately left him with no escape.

Giovanni Bagassi occupied the entertainment film scene in the 1980s. Everyone remembers him for his curly red hair, blue eyes and his unforgettable smile. The former actorconsidered a real one child prodigy of the 80s, passed away in the city of Piacenza, where he lived the last years of his life and where he worked as a bartender in a multiplex.

As already mentioned, Giovanni Bagassi was one of the protagonists of the Italian cinema scene in the 80s. There are many films in which the former actor has taken part. Among the many films on which Giovanni Bagassi worked we can not mention My brother has arrived in which he starred alongside the great Renato Pozzetto and Acapulco first beach on the left where Bagassi starred alongside Gigi Sammarchi and Andrea Roncato.

Goodbye to Giovanni Bagassi: the former actor who died at just 50 years old

However, the great success came in 1983, the year in which Giovanni Bagassi was one of the protagonists of the film Don Camilloin which he stars alongside the great Terence Hill. In addition to cinema, the former actor is also known for having lent his face to important brands, such as Kodak and Benetton.

Unfortunately, the disease he had been fighting against for some time left him no escape and the news of the actor's premature death left everyone in total despair. At the moment there is no information regarding the day and place in which the funeral of theformer actor. His ability to identify perfectly with the roles he was asked to play will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the world of Italian entertainment.