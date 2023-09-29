In these last hours the world of entertainment is experiencing a real mourning. In fact, the news of the untimely death of Frank Carpenters; the deejay of Made in South he was 47 years old and passed away prematurely due to a terrible illness that left him with no escape.

Frank Carpentieri, the deejay of the Rai2 program Made in South, passed away prematurely at the age of 47. As already mentioned, man had been fighting against a for some time bad bad which in the end left him no escape. Some time ago, Frank wanted to thank all his fans for the support shown in recent months.

These were in fact the words that the deejay he addressed to all those who had followed him for a long time:

Thanks to all of you I will fight until the end.

And Frank fought until the end with all his strength but, unfortunately, the terrible illness that struck him left him no escape.

Frank Carpentieri: life and career of the deejay of Made in South

As already mentioned, Frank Carpentieri made himself known to the small screen audience thanks to his presence in the Rai2 show Made in South. These days the deejay he should have been one of the protagonists of the show ‘Frank Carpentieri: Brothers & Sisters’ which should have been staged at the Cilea Theater in Naples.

In addition to his participation in the Made in Sud broadcast, Frank Carpentieri had the opportunity to collaborate with very important names in the world of entertainment. Among these, we can mention Rocco Hunt, Alessandro Siani, Subsonica, Enzo Avitabile and Almamegretta, Clementino. There are many messages of condolence, affection and closeness that Frank’s family is receiving in these hours due to the bereavement that has struck them.