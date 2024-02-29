Mourning in the world of entertainment: Luis Molteni, the iconic Italian actor who left an indelible mark on the big screen, leaves us at 74 years of age.

It is with deep sorrow that the world of Italian entertainment mourns the loss of Luis Molteni, unforgettable actor and character actor, known for his extraordinary talent and his resemblance to the famous Danny DeVito. At the age of 74, Molteni leaves us an unfillable void, but also a legacy of iconic roles and performances that will remain alive in the hearts of spectators.

His cinematographic career was characterized by a series of collaborations with some of the most renowned directors on the Italian scene. His debut on the big screen took place way back in 1980 thanks to Maurizio Nichetti with the film “Ho fare splash”, followed by a series of successes such as “Domani si balla”, “Ladri di soapette” and “Luna e l'altra”.

However, it was above all in the role of character actor that Molteni was able to distinguish himself, giving the public unforgettable performances in highly successful films such as “Nero” by Giancarlo Soldi“Let's lose sight of each other” and “Honeymoons” by Carlo Verdoneand “Pinocchio” by Roberto Benigniwhere he brought the Butter Man to life.

GOODBYE TO LUIS MOLTENI ❤️

We will remember you for your Danny De Vito “de noantri” appearance, your love for theater and passion for cinema.

You're still on screens with Romeo and Juliet. We'll see you there.

In the meantime, dear Luis, enjoy the journey.

Your friends from @NUOVOIMAIE pic.twitter.com/xWWmtSfr3e — NUOVOIMAIE (@NUOVOIMAIE) February 28, 2024

But his talent wasn't limited to the big screen. Molteni has also left his mark in the theatrical world, with memorable participations in shows such as “The Abusive Prince”, alongside Alessandro Siani And Christian De Sicademonstrating an artistic versatility that has won over audiences and critics.

Luis Molteni's artistic legacy will live on through his unforgettable performances and his immortal contribution to Italian cinematic art. May the passion for cinema continue to inspire and enchant future generations, while the memory of this great artist remains indelible in his collective memory.