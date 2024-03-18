The words for the screenwriter: “If he had the chance, this is exactly the script he would have written for him.” Have a good trip David and thanks for the masterpieces.

The world of cinema gathers around the family of the British naturalized American screenwriter who passed away at the age of 86 in New Zealand. This was announced by his manager, Jeff Aghassi, describing his death as peaceful, which also occurred “in the place he loved most in the world and doing the thing that gave him the most peace of mind, fly fishing”.

David Seidler he left an indelible mark in the world of cinema, given that he is the author of the screenplay of a film acclaimed and appreciated by many fans. Seidler also won the Oscar for best original screenplay in 2011 for the film “The King's Speech”.

The film, directed by Tom Hooper and starring Colin Firth, tells the story of King George VI of the United Kingdom and his battle with stuttering. A moving, sincere story about a very controversial figure in the Royal Family and the protagonist of a truly complex period for the English Crown.

In addition to his success with “The King's Speech”, David Seidler also signed the stage adaptation of the film in 2012, debuting in London's West End. His career has also collected numerous other awards, including the award for the screenplay of the film “Onassis: the richest man in the world” (1988) and the collaboration with Francis Ford Coppola in “Tucker – A man and his dream” in the same year.

It seems that the screenwriter passed away in silence, surrounded by the nature he loved, just as he would have wished. His death is certainly a grave loss for the world of cinema. His talent and works will continue to inspire generations of screenwriters and writers. His agent also managed to summarize it in a few words the serenity of his death: “If he had the chance, this is exactly the script he would have written for him.” There are no sweeter words. Have a good trip David.