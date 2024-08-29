Ireland mourns the sudden loss of one of its exceptional sons. Alan ‘Ali’ Carterfamous actor known for his role in the hit comedy series Hardy Buckswas in his 30s He was unconscious at a property on the old Castlebar Road in Westport in the early hours of Monday morning. Despite investigations by Gardai, his death appears to have been due to natural causes, although the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.

Irish TV Star Dies at 30 in Mysterious Circumstances

Carter had won over the audience with his interpretation of the local DJ Scorpio Lyons in the series Hardy Bucksa television phenomenon that began as a web series before landing on RTE, Ireland’s national television network. The series was a huge success, leading to four seasons, a Christmas special, and eventually a film.

Filming for the series took place in Carter’s hometown of Swinford, County Mayo, which was later renamed “Castledown”. Hardy Bucks The Moviereleased in 2012, achieved record opening weekend takings, becoming Ireland’s most viewed new film with €176,877 in 57 theatres. His connection to the local community was strong, as demonstrated by the many tributes that followed after the news of his death.

The Swinford Football Clubof which Alan Carter was a member, posted a touching tribute on their Facebook page, expressing their grief at the loss of a friend and comrade.

“Ali and the Carter family are an important part of our club and we extend our deepest condolences to his partner Lorraine, daughter Aleisha, parents Geraldine and John, brothers Kevin and Gordon and all his extended family, as well as all his former team-mates and many many friends.”

Carter’s colleagues also expressed their grief, remembering him as a person of great humanity and helpfulness: