Over the last few hours, the world of cinema has been devastated by a serious mourning. At the age of 98 he passed away Leslie Philips. The latter was a famous British actor and the one who had given voice to the Harry Potter sorting hat. After his health had become precarious following a heart attack, the man did not make it. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

The man who voiced the legendary sorting hat in the Harry Potter saga had had a heart attack in the year 2015. Following this tragic episode, his conditions had become precarious. The artist enjoyed a career full of successes and satisfactions in the world of cinema although he has never abandoned the theater. Having worked on more than 50 films and dozens of TV productions, Leslie has achieved numerous awards and acknowledgments both as an actor and a voice actor.

Leslie Philips’ private life

Throughout his life, Leslie Philps has been married three times and had five children. The first wife is Penelolpe Bartley with whom he was together from the year 1948 until the year 1965.

The second wife is Angela Scoular with whom he married in 1982 and then later separated in 2011. Then in 2013 the actor got married with Zara Carr. As for the actor’s children are Claudia, Caroline, Andrew, Daniel and Roger Philips. Some of these have taken the same path as their father, namely that in the world of cinema.