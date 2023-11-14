Kevin Turen died at the age of 44 in circumstances yet to be clarified: the world of cinema has lost one of its rising stars

The world of cinema is in mourning after the news of the sudden death of Kevin Turen. The film producer died in circumstances yet to be clarified. Everyone knows his name from his most famous works: Euphoria, HBO, The Idol and Pieces of a Woman.

The news was released by Deadline. The blog talks about a sudden and unexpected death, which occurred in circumstances still unclear. There are still no official reasons for Kevin Turen’s disappearance.

The film producer passed away at the age of 44 years old. He was considered, in the world of cinema, one of the rising stars with a great future in film production. He had achieved success thanks to TV series that became very famous and followed, just like Euphoria.

It started to make its way in 2005, thanks to Wassup Rockers by Larry Clark. Kevin Turen has collaborated with the greatest cinema registers.

Farewell messages for Kevin Turen

The news of his passing has left a lot of sadness on the web, in these hours there are numerous messages spread, published by those who wanted it say goodbye to him for the last time and send your own closeness to his wife Evelina and their children.

Despite his many accomplishments in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passions were his wife, children and friends.

He was proud of his family, his children and his wife Evelina. Both were determined to raise them with great values ​​and ensure that they would make a difference in the world.

Sad to hear the news of Kevin Turen’s passing. Kevin has always been very kind to me. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.