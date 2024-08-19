Mourning in Hollywood: John Aprea dies at 83. His interpretation of Salvatore Tessio in The Godfather II is unforgettable

The world of cinema says goodbye to John Apreathe American actor of Italian origins known for the role of Salvatore Tessio in The Godfather – Part II. Aprea died at the age of 83 in his Los Angeles home on August 8, surrounded by his family. The news, kept private until now, was released by his manager, Will Levine, in a statement to Fox News.

The great John Aprea dies: his role in The Godfather was unforgettable

Aprea, born in March 1941 to Italian parents from Sorrento and Castellammare di Stabia, has built a career that has seen him become a beloved face on the big and small screen. In addition to his iconic role in The Godfather Part IIAprea will be remembered for his performances in television series such as Matt Houston, Knots Landing And Another World. Among his cinematographic works, we also remember The Game And The Manchurian Candidate.

Levine wanted to remember him like this:

“He was an incredibly talented actor, beloved by his friends. He was one of the most elegant men I have ever known.”

Aprea, who died of natural causes, leaves behind his third wife, Betsy Parkerto whom he had been married for 25 years, and his daughter Nicole.

The moving farewell of Paul Carafotesa longtime friend and colleague, added a personal touch to the sad news. In an Instagram post, Carafotes shared his grief:

“I just learned that my old friend, actor, father, husband, brother, passed away on August 8, 2024. We had so many laughs together.”

John Aprea’s career is full of incredible versatility, ranging from dramatic roles to comedies, always with a talent that has left its mark. His face will forever be linked to that of the young Sal Tessioan unforgettable character from one of the most famous films in the history of cinema.

Hollywood mourns his passing, but the memory of his performances will live on through his films and TV series. He left a legacy that will mark entire generations.

