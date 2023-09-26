The actor was 90 years old; the memory of the family is moving

In these last hours the world of entertainment is experiencing a terrible mourning due to the passing of David McCallum. The actor of the hit series NCIS- Crime Unit, passed away at the age of 90. A little while ago the magazine ‘People.com’ made public the statement from Peter, the actor’s son: his words moved everyone.

David McCallum had become famous for playing the role of Doctor Donald Mallard in the hit series NCIS- Crime Unit. The actor’s son, Peterstated that his father passed away of natural causes at the Presbyterian Hospital in New York on Monday 25 September.

To his father Peter dedicated some sweet words that certainly did not go unnoticed and that moved everyone:

He was the kindest, strongest, most patient and most loving father. He has always put family before himself. He looked forward to every opportunity to meet his grandchildren and had a unique bond with each of them.

And, continuing, Peter McCallum then added that:

He was a true Renaissance man: he was fascinated by science and culture and transformed these passions into knowledge. For example, he was able to conduct a symphony orchestra and (if necessary) could perform an autopsy, thanks to his decades of studies for his role in theNCIS.

Concluding with his statement, David McCallum’s son wanted to remember his father by revealing a anecdote which dates back to the last days spent in hospital: