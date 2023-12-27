Unforgettable as Commander Yates in The Doctor Who: Britain's theater and cinema bid farewell to Richard Franklin

A very serious loss hit the world of writing, cinema and entertainment on Christmas day. In fact, on December 25th the actor passed away forever Richard Franklin. Colleague and friend Liam Rudden announced the death with a touching post on social media.

Born in London on 15 January 1936, Franklin studied at Westminster School and, before dedicating himself to an acting career, served in the Royal Green Jackets and Queen Victoria's Rifles.

Precisely as regards his acting activity, he studied at Royal Academy of Dramatic Artwhere he also won several awards.

In the first years he dedicated himself almost exclusively to theaterwhich he never abandoned even when he started working on television.

On the small screen he first appeared in 1969, in the role of Joe Townsend in the soap opera Crossroads.

Richard Franklin, however, owes much of his practically international success to his role in the cult TV series The Doctor Whoin which he played the role of Captain Mike Yates.

The actor passed away as said on Christmas Dayat the age of 87, just days before he turned 88.

The announcement of the death of Richard Franklin

The tragic death of the actor, writer, director and political activist was announced by his friend and colleague Liam Rudden. On social media she published a photo of Richard and accompanied it with these touching words:

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Franklin asked me to share the news of his passing early this morning. Richard died peacefully in his sleep. Funeral arrangements details will be shared here when they are announced. Rest in peace Richard. #REP

