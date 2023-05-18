He had starred in several films with Roberto Benigni, before throwing himself into politics: goodbye to Chiara Moretti, who died at 67

The day before yesterday, Tuesday 16 May, a very serious mourning struck the world of Italian cinema and television, but also that of politics. It is in fact extinguished forever Clare Moretti, interpreter of several successful films and city councilor of Florence from the early 2000s onwards. The Fratelli D’Italia delegation from the regional capital of Tuscany thought of announcing her death.

Chiara Moretti was born in Rome on 8 August 1955 in Rome and when she was very young, around the age of 20, she approached the world of acting.

The big screen debut is dated 1977, when he had a part in the film “Berlinguer I love you” directed by director Giuseppe Bertolucci and alongside Roberto Benigni. The film tells the story of Mario, a 25-year-old Tuscan who grew up with the myth of the underclass and Enrico Berlinguer, who is targeted by his friends and their pranks.

The following year, always alongside Benigni, she starred in the mini TV series entitled “Cioni life“, a series of monologues by the Tuscan artist.

In the 1979always alongside Roberto Benigni, starred in the film “I ask for asylum”, by director Marco Ferreri, in “A week like another” by Daniele Costantini and also in “Male, female, flower, fruit” by Ruggero Miti.

In 1981 he had a small part in “Sogni D’Oro” by Nanni Moretti. In 1982 he starred in “Il Conte Tacchia” by Sergio Corbucci, in 1983 in “If all goes well we are ruined” by Sergio Martino and, in 1988, he returned to collaborate with the director Joseph Bertolucci in the film “Strange Life”.

Chiara Moretti and politics

After her career as an actress, Chiara Moretti embarked on the road politics. With right-wing ideas, you held the position of municipal councilor for the National Alliance and Pdl at District 5 of the Municipality of Florence from 2004 to 2014.

To announce his death, which occurred last Tuesday at the age of 67 years oldthe Florentine group of Fratelli D’Italia took care of it.

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours, arrived from many who have had the pleasure of sharing a part of the journey with her in her cinematic or political life.