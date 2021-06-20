Champ, the shepherd of the Bidens, is dead. He has accompanied the family through ups and downs, said the presidential couple.

Washington – Dogs have recently returned to the White House after four animalless years under Donald Trump. But the Bidens are now mourning one of their shepherds: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you all today that our beloved German shepherd Champ has died peacefully at home,” said US President Joe Biden (78) and his wife Jill Biden (70 ) on Saturday.

Champ was a “constant” and “valued companion” of the family for 13 years. The whole family “loved him dearly”.

Champ always liked to curl up by the fireplace in the evening, keep the Bidens company at meetings and enjoy sunbathing in the White House garden, the Bidens explained. In his younger years he also liked to run after golf balls and played catch with the Biden’s grandchildren.

White House mourning First Dog Champ: “Will always miss him”

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his final months, he would get up immediately when we walked into a room, always wagging his tail and snuggling up to have his ears petted or his stomach petted,” reported the Bidens . “He wanted to be wherever we were, and everything was immediately better when he was with us.”

“He was with us in our happiest moments and in our sorrowful days,” the Bidens recalled. “We love our sweet, good boy and will always miss him.”

Joe and Jill Biden, along with Champ, brought Major, the younger German Shepherd, to the White House in January. The three-year-old major had difficulties getting used to it. After aggressive behavior and at least one bite attack on an employee, he was sent to special dog training. But now he’s back at the White House. (AFP / dpa / frs)