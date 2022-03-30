Mourning in the television world. The famous actor Lars Bloch, remembered as the Mega President of Fantozzi, passed away in Rome at the age of 83

The well-known Danish actor, naturalized Italian and known as the “Mega President” of Fantozzi against everyone. Lars Bloch he died at the age of 83 in Rome.

The actor lived in Italy since 1950s, where he embarked on his career in the television world. He became known as a young man, thanks to his interpretations in films The beauty of Hippolyta of 1962, 18 year olds in the sun of 1962, Stories about the sand of 1963, The flying saucer, The beautiful families and Extramarital of 1964.

In the following years, he managed to get parts in films like I.The Count of Monte Cristo, A liar in paradise, The flying saucer and Certo, very certain, indeed … probable. His last appearance in the world of entertainment dates back to 1988.

After this date, Lars became DVD producer and distributor of Italian films, in particular Western spaghettiin Japan.

But of all his works, the one that the Italian public remembers the most is the interpretation of the Mega President Arcangelo with Paolo Villaggio. Here she is:

When the written in the skyafter a grueling office meeting, Fantozzi begins:

But I didn’t write it, I just thought it.

And the well-known actor replies:

You don’t have to think, Fantozzi. This is her mistake.

Eventually it forces him to change the writing referring to him, to “Fantozzi is a bitch”.

After humiliating him, the Mega President, who appears in archangel robes, forgive the discontented author of the insult.

A scene that still lives in the hearts of all those who loved the famous Italian comedy “Fantozzi contro tutti” from 1980.

According to what Adnkronos has learned, Lars Bloch died last Sunday, March 27, 2022. It was set up for today, March 30, 2022, the burial chamber to the Egyptian Temple at the Verano cemetery.

There is not much news about his private life or the causes of death. In these last hours, the photos of him with Paolo Villaggio go crazy on social networks and many people are remembering him during the years of his career as a symbol of Italian comedy.