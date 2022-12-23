Everyone knew her from her role in the TV series General Hospital, actress Sonya Eddy passed away at the age of 55 on December 19

The actress Sonya Eddie she passed away forever at the age of 55. She was best known for her role as nurse Epiphany Johnson in the TV series general hospital.

The news was spread, via social media, by aclose friend of the actress.

The world has lost another creative angel. He will be missed by his legions of “General Hospital” fans. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, friends and fans.

A close-up photo of Sonya Eddy accompanying the sad words, which in a few days made the world Tour.

The famous actress joined the cast of General Hospital in 2006 and has continued to star until 2022, for a total of 543 episodes.

Among other known roles, today his many fans remember: Seinfeld, The Middle and Home Improvement.

It hasn’t been released yet cause of death of the 55-year-old actress. Sonya Eddy passed away forever on December 19.

Sonya Eddy’s biography

Sonya Eddy was born in California, in the city of Concord, the June 17, 1967. She studied dance and theater at the University of California, Davis.

His debut as an actress came in 1990, thanks to the play Zora Is My Name. She continued to work in theater until she moved to Los Angeles where she entered the television world.

To date, her most important and well-known role remains that of the nurse Epiphany Johnson in General Hospital.

Goodbyes on social media

I am numerous posts of colleagues from the entertainment world and the many fans who have been flooding the social media boards in the last few hours.

His smile could fuel a reactor. I loved the few times we worked together, but I REALLY loved the times we talked about life, meditation, acting. It was a gift and we miss it already. Condolences to her loved ones. #RIP #SonyaEddy.