The Spanish water polo is mourning this Saturday. Óscar Reyinternational with European selection and bronze, He has died at age 44as announced on Saturday the Royal Spanish Federation of Swimming (RFEN) through a statement.

“Too soon”the organism has lamented in the note, which has sent “a big hug to his family and the whole family of water polo” in these hard moments. “We will not forget you, Óscar”he has said goodbye.

King It was formed in the ranks of CN Manresa and in 1996 it became part of CN SabadellClub in which he played 13 seasons and in which he conquered two Cups del Rey (1998 and 2005) and two Spanish Super Cups (2003 and 2006), before returning in 2009 to the Manresano team.

“Today is a very sad day. We are dismayed by the death of Oscar Rey”he has written on his social networks the Sabadalle, who has transmitted his “most condolences” to the family and friends of the former Waterpolista.

As an international with the Spanish team, it played a total of 51 games between 2003 and 2007, getting the Bronze in the European of 2006as well as third place in the World League. Rey, in addition, also represented Spain in the 2005 Montreal World Championship, in which he got a fifth place.