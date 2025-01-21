Tragic week for Spanish athletics, which recently saw the death of the athlete Ivan Pajuelo at only 31 years old. The Extremaduran, Spanish 50-kilometer walk champion in 2020, was found dead at his home in Don Benito, his hometown, after two days incommunicado.

The news was announced through social networks by Alberto Amezcua, a member of the Spanish marching team. «There have been many anecdotes, training sessions and competitions shared. We will always remember you. Rest in peace friend,” he wrote.

Pajuelo participated in countless national and international competitions defending the colors of Spain, becoming an important figure of the march. His greatest achievement was the victory in the Spanish 50-kilometer walk Championships in 2020, which was the last edition with that distance.

The last competition in which he participated was the 5,000 meter walk of the Spanish Championship of Autonomous Federations, in La Nucía on July 6, 2024.









Sadness in the networks

After hearing the news of his death, condolences have flooded social networks, some of them as prominent as those of former long-distance runner Juan Carlos Higuero or coach José Antonio Quintana.

«An irreparable loss that I still can’t believe. Iván Pajuelo, a great walker athlete, only 31 years old, but, above all, an exceptional human being, dies. I was fortunate to meet him and live with him for several years at the Blume residence, sharing moments that I will always remember. Life has taken him too soon, and sometimes it is difficult to understand the reason for all this. Rest in peace, Ivan,” wrote “the lion of Aranda.”

«Very sad. RIP Iván Pajuelo,” shared the prestigious marching coach.

Likewise, the Extremadura Athletics Federation joined the messages of condolence on the social network We join in the pain of the family and of all Extremadura athletics. RIP.

Also the president of Extremadura, María Guardiolawanted to remind you of a leading athlete in his Community: «My condolences to the family and friends of the Extremaduran athlete Iván Pajuelo at this very difficult time. I am deeply sorry for your loss. We will always remember his passion for sports. Rest in peace.”