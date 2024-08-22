He dies at 34 after a slow agony in hospital: he made millions of users laugh on social media

Jainer Pinedothe Peruvian engineer who had conquered the hearts of thousands of people on TikTok with his vivacity and contagious joy, has left us. Known as “the Dancing Engineer“, Pinedo passed away on Sunday, August 18 at just 34 years old, due to complications after contracting Dengue last July.

Pinedo, originally from Iquitos, had become a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic. A video of him dancing to the song No yes of the group Explosion de Iquitos had made him famous. He had managed to transform his passion for dance into a source of joy for thousands of people in a period of great uncertainty and sadness. The fame he had acquired had allowed him to collaborate with the band and participate in various promotional initiatives.

After contracting the DenguePinedo had gone to the hospital on July 21 in Condorcanqui, in the Amazonas region, where he was working. Initial tests had revealed a pleurisyan accumulation of fluid between the lungs and the chest cavity. Transferred to the Almanzor Aguinaga Asenjo hospital in Chiclayo, despite pulmonary drainage, his condition rapidly worsened.

Despite the disease, Jainer never lost her will to live and dance. On August 1, she shared a video of herself taking part in a dance challenge from her hospital room: “We only have 20 percent energy”. She kept dancing, showing incredible strength of spirit.

On August 14, his health worsened dramatically, almost to the point of cardiac arrest. Subsequent tests revealed another terrible diagnosis: Hodgkin’s lymphomaPinedo was declared dead at 9 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, as confirmed by a statement from the health department of the province of Lambayeque

His passing has left a deep void in all those who knew and admired him. The group Explosión de Iquitos expressed their condolences, remembering Jainer for the joy he always transmitted. Singer and actress Cecilia Brozovich also wanted to praise the man for the smile he gave, describing him as a character “cheerful and contagious“.

When we were also experiencing the sadness and uncertainty of the pandemic, a person arose who, with his joy and contagious joy, became very popular and popular!

Much appreciated for this!🙏🏼

Raise an prayer for you Jainer Pinedo! May God receive you with open arms🤍 pic.twitter.com/4o4LNPfSDj — Cecilia Brozovich (@CeciliaBrozovic) August 18, 2024

Jainer Pinedo, thedancing engineer who was able to transform her love for dance into a symbol of resilience and happiness, leaves a legacy of joy and happiness.